Police have uncovered new information in the death of a man who was found near a northeast parking lot over three years ago and have released an image of an individual who may have information about the case.

Emergency crews were called to the 5900 block of Madigan Drive N.E. at about 1:30 p.m. on November 29, 2014 after a member of the community found a man’s body.

Police say the man appeared to be frozen and at the time, it was not clear if the man had been murdered.

Investigators believed the man's death was suspicious and police say new information in the case now leads them to believe the man’s death was a homicide.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Douglas Miller of Calgary and investigators think he died during the evening of November 28th.

Police have released an image of a person of interest and say they may have information about the case.

