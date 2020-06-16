Advertisement
Death of Sylvan Lake woman deemed suspicious, RCMP investigating
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 9:52AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 16, 2020 9:59AM MDT
The death of a 32 year old woman in Sylvan Lake is being treated as suspicious. (File photo)
CALGARY -- The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman in Sylvan Lake, Alta. on Sunday.
Police were called to a residence in the town, about 150 kilometres north of Calgary, for reports of an assault.
The woman was transported to hospital where she was declared deceased.
No other details are available.