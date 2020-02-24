CALGARY -- RCMP confirmed Monday the death of a teenager, whose body was found in a rural area southeast of Airdrie last week, was a homicide.

Kalix Langenau, 19, was reported missing just over a week ago and his body was found on Feb. 17.

Investigators are now asking anyone who was at Cross Iron Mills on the afternoon of Feb. 15 to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they saw anything suspicious.

Police are also looking for dashcam video of any activity around Range Road 290 and Township Road 264.

Friends said Langereau was living and working in Vancouver and he had travelled to Calgary on Feb. 13 for the Family Day long weekend.

His car was found by police abandoned on Feb. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.