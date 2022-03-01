Death of woman found in garbage bin in Ramsay considered non-criminal

The investigation into the discovery of a body in a waste container in a southeast neighbourhood last week continues but police officials say it's believed her death was non-criminal.

The body of a woman in her 30s was found late Friday morning in the 700 block of 24th Avenue S.E. in the community of Ramsay.

Calgary Police Service officials say the woman has been identified but her name is not been released.

At the time, the woman, who has dark, short hair, was wearing a North Face winter jacket, dark clothing and had a red sleeping bag with her. Investigators are attempting to piece together her activities in the days leading up to the discovery of her body.

Anyone who encountered the woman in her final days is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.