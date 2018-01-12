An autopsy on a woman who was found dead in a northeast alleyway earlier this month is complete and officials say her death is not considered suspicious.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Maitland Drive N.E. on January 4th after a body was located in the alley.

The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Shianne Kim Thom, who was reported missing in late December.

An autopsy was conducted by the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office and confirmed that her death was not suspicious in nature.

Police are not releasing any further details.