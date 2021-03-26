CALGARY -- A 27-year-old man from Bowden, Alta. has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman.

EMS initially responded to an apartment building in the central Alberta town Monday evening and RCMP officers were later deployed after a body was located.

Ross Arran McInnes was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder.

According to RCMP officials, McInnes and the victim knew one another.

The identity of the deceased and the nature of her death have not been released.

McInnes remains in custody ahead of his appearance in Didsbury provincial court on Monday.

Bowden is located along the QEII highway, approximately 85 kilometres north of Calgary and 35 kilometres south of Red Deer.