CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating the Monday night death of a woman in the northeast community of Marlborough.

Officers and emergency crews responded just before 9 p.m. Monday to a home in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E. after receiving reports of a woman in medical distress.

Despite the efforts of paramedics to save her life, the woman was pronounced dead on scene. A man was transported by ambulance from the home to hospital with serious injuries.

Little information has been released from police as to what occurred inside the home and the identity of the deceased has not been released.

For now, officers have taped off the perimeter of the residence as well as a portion of the garage.

Police could not confirm to CTV Calgary whether anyone was taken into custody, but did say that detectives are not seeking any further suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.