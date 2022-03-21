Death reported as fall deemed suspicious, Calgary man charged

A Calgary man has been charged with manslaughter related to a death on Friday initially reported as a fall.

A man was taken to Foothills hospital just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday and he died there the next day.

His injuries were initially reported to be the result of a fall, but due to several inconsistencies, police were notified, and the homicide unit began investigating.

"After reviewing the evidence and speaking to those involved, investigators believed that the victim was involved in an altercation prior to his death," police said in a release.

"The victim and the accused were known to each other, and not related to the earlier random attack in the same area."

Scott Midford, 31, is charged with manslaughter and appeared in court on Monday.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

It was one of three deaths police in Calgary are investigation over the weekend.

Also on Friday, a woman — identified as Vanessa Ladouceur, 31 — was stabbed to death in the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.E. in a random attack. Michael John Adenyi, 26, is charged with first-degree murder.

And a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on 16th Avenue at Fourth Street N.W. just after midnight on Monday.

Police have said there is no connection between the three deaths.