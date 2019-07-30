Calgary city councillors have started the discussion and question period ahead of an expected vote on the proposed deal for a new event centre.

What’s on the table is a $550-million arena to be built in East Victoria Park with the cost split evenly between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), the group that owns the Calgary Flames, Hitmen, Stampeders and Roughnecks.

More than 4,300 public submissions were officially made to council by early Monday afternoon. The public feedback window closed at 5 p.m. Monday.

“After this, if this deal moves forward we’ll have a significant round of consultation to talk about, what is it that we actually want to build together to integrate into the community for the betterment of Calgarians,” said Coun. Jeff Davison, who chairs the Event Centre Assessment Committee.

If council votes to sign off on the deal, construction on the new arena would start in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available...