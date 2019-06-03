A family friend confirms the two people who died near a bridge on Stoney Trail last week were a mother and son from Calgary.

First responders were called to Stoney Trail and Nose Hill Drive NW at around 9 a.m. on May 31st.

EMS says one person was found deceased inside a vehicle and another body was found at the bottom of the bridge. Calgary police confirm the victims were a man and a woman.

The family friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the deceased are 77-year-old Liisa Nukkala and her 56-year-old son.

The friend said Nukkala and her son were in the vehicle on Friday morning. Emergency crews found Nukkala deceased in the vehicle and her son was found dead near the bottom of the bridge on Stoney Trail.

On Monday afternoon, Calgary Police Service officials confirmed the investigation was considered a murder-suicide and that the man had killed his mother before taking his own life. The matter is considered to be of a domestic nature.

The family friend has been in contact with Nukkala’s daughters, Lisa and Linda, who live in Florida. They say the daughters want privacy but that they are in shock and are ‘devastated and overwhelmed by the sudden loss of their mother’.

Nukkala’s daughters also say their mother ‘was a very caring person who had a lot of friends’.

Nukkala lived in a nursing home in Calgary but frequently went back to Florida. She owned homes in Calgary and Lantana Florida and over the past 10 years frequently travelled to Florida to be with her daughters and her friends. She fell ill during a visit to Calgary in the fall of 2018 and was placed in a nursing home.

The family friend said Nukkala’s daughters were trying to get their mother down to the United States permanently saying they ‘loved her dearly and missed her and wished they could’ve done more to get her down here’.