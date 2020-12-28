CALGARY -- According to the Calgary police the man found dead in S.E. Calgary on Boxing Day died of natural causes.

On Dec. 26 at approximately 8:30 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block of 54 street S.E., for reports of a deceased man.

Police say the death was investigated by the Homicide Unit and after a review of all evidence, including CCTV video from the area and an autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was deemed non-suspicious.

No further details were released, as there are no criminal circumstances surrounding this death.