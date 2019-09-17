A Calgary judge is expected to deliver a decision Tuesday morning in the case of a Canadian Olympic bobsleigh champion who is seeking her release from Team Canada in order to compete for another country.

Kallie Humphries filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) last week in an attempt to force the organization to release her, allowing her to compete for the United States.

The latest case is part of a yearlong dispute involving the two-time bobsled medallist.

The 34-year-old filed a harassment complaint against head coach Ted Hayes last year, alleging verbal and mental abuse.

BCS conducted an internal investigation into the accusations but court heard Monday there wasn’t enough evidence to support the claim.

The organization also claims Humphries received 15 years of publically funded training in Canada and they don’t want to set a precedent for other athletes to leave.

Humphries recently married former American bobsledder Travis Armbruster, making her eligible to compete for the U.S.

Tuesday's court proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.