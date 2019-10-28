CALGARY – A Calgary judge is expected to deliver a decision Monday at the trial for Jessica Vinje, accused of holding a sex slave hostage in her downtown apartment.

Jessica Vinje, 31, faces charges including human trafficking, forcible confinement and assault.

The accused testified during her trial in July, stating she met the complainant, who can only be identified as KM, in December 2017 through a mutual friend. Vinje told court that, that same day, KM asked if she could use her apartment on 5th Avenue to meet potential escort clients because she needed to make money.

Vinje admitted her apartment was often used as a flop house and that she punched KM on one occasion when a teen who was at the house said KM propositioned him with an offer to exchange a sexual favour for drugs. Vinje said at the time, her memory was foggy because she was always high on heroin.

Two cell phone videos were played in court showing sexual violence.

KM testified she endured days of torture. She said she was repeatedly assaulted and forced to have sex with strangers. KM said some of the men answered online ads but she never saw any of the money and wasn’t aware how much money Vinje took from them.

On one occasion, KM testified a mask was put over her head and she was driven to an unknown location, where she overhead a conversation about selling her for $500, but that never went through. KM said she even heard those who captured her discuss shooting her.

KM testified she managed to escape five days later when she noticed the apartment was unusually quiet. The court was shown security video from a liquor store on December 13, 2017, where KM is seen running across the street, barefoot in a tank top, and hiding behind the counter until police arrived. KM said she was three months pregnant at the time.

Vinje was living in a subsidized apartment and said she committed credit card fraud daily to pay for food and taxis.

Court heard Vinje has 64 convictions on her criminal record, dating back to 2006.

The case returns to court Monday afternoon.

More to come…