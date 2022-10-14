Decision on fate of Lethbridge police officer involved in 'memegate' scandal reserved

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Discipline is on the horizon for one of the Lethbridge police officers involved in the “memegate” scandal.

Sgt. Jason Moulton has admitted to five charges including neglect of service and discreditable conduct.

In 2018, Moulton founded the “meme militia” group chat, where he and several other officers would send abusive and insulting memes of other officers, superiors and public figures.

At a disciplinary hearing held on Friday, the prosecution asked that Moulton be dismissed from the Lethbridge Police Service, citing similar cases around the world that led to the dismissal of the officers involved.

It was also noted Moulton appeared to have a lack of remorse for his actions and had not apologized for the group or any messages that had been sent.

Moulton’s lawyer asked for leniency for his client and proposed he instead be demoted permanently to the rank of constable first class with a reduction of three pay levels.

This would cost Moulton more than $20,000 annually in lost wages.

It was argued Moulton’s poor mental health contributed to his actions and that this should mitigate his punishment.

Moulton’s lawyer said dismissal could result In his losing access to mental health treatment.

Media was banned from the portion of the hearing that discussed specifics regarding Moulton’s mental health.

Moulton is less than a year away from triggering a 25-year pension with the LPS.

The decision on the sanctions ultimately handed down will come from retired Calgary police superintendent Paul Manuel, who is presiding over the case.

He adjourned the matter, reserving his decision until Nov.14.

The LPS says it will not comment until the matter has been concluded.