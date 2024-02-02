Decommissioned fax line caused some Calgary urology referrals to be missed: AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is apologizing after a fax line issue caused referrals for urology consultations to not be received over the past six months.

In a Friday press release, AHS said some referrals from the Calgary Zone were not received between Aug. 9, 2023, and Jan. 24, 2024, due to an issue with the decommissioned line.

“AHS is working diligently with providers to identify any outstanding referrals,” AHS said in a Friday press release. “AHS apologizes for delays this may have caused in diagnosis and care.”

In September 2022, Calgary Zone Urology joined the Facilitated Access to Specialized Treatment (FAST) program, which was designed to streamline the process for family doctors who can send referrals to one place rather than sending them to multiple specialists.

AHS said it communicated to referring providers that urology was joining FAST and requested they update the fax number to a new line.

Then in August 2023, the fax number was decommissioned, so some faxes sent to that number between Aug. 9 and Jan. 24 were not received.

During a press conference Friday, Dr. Mark Anselmo, the zone medical director for AHS Calgary Zone, said AHS is aware of approximately 356 new urology patient referrals that have been triaged and confirmed as of Jan. 27.

That number only includes referrals since the start of the year. AHS has not yet determined the total number of patients affected since August, and won’t know until they follow back up with every single referring provider.

“This is very serious to us and we want to make sure that we communicate all options to patients and referring providers on how to get the referrals into our system,” Dr. Anselmo said.

“We will be following up on any cases that we feel fall outside of expected windows.”

AHS said it was able to retrieve referrals made to the decommissioned line between Jan. 2 and Jan. 24.

They were unaware that the decommissioned fax line was still sending fax confirmations to senders and logging information in a digital folder.

The information in those digital folders is automatically deleted frequently, which is why AHS was only able to retrieve data since the start of this year. The issue was discovered after a referring physician inquired about not hearing back on a referral.

AHS said it is investigating other legacy fax lines, to confirm that they are also not receiving any important information.

The patients who have been identified that were impacted by the issue have been triaged and scheduled to see an urologist based on the level of urgency.

AHS is continuing to work to identify affected patients. It is also adding staff and physicians to get referrals triaged quickly.

Any patients who have questions or concerns about their urology referral made between Aug. 9 and Jan. 1 can call Alberta’s urology referral assistance line at 1-877-720-0707.

AHS noted that this does not apply to patients who received confirmation they are on a waitlist or have an appointment with an urologist already scheduled.