Deerfoot Athletic Park death ruled homicide; Calgary police identify victim

Following an autopsy, Calgary police have identified a woman whose body was found in a northeast city park and ruled her death a homicide.

The remains of Judy Maerz, a 58-year-old Calgarian, were discovered by a passerby Thursday morning at Deerfoot Athletic Park in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue N.E.

Police deemed the death suspicious and spent the day in that area, on the hunt for evidence.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, and investigation continues.

"We are currently interviewing friends and associates of Ms. Maerz in order to determine her recent activity. We are asking anyone who knew Judy, or had recent contact with her, to get in touch with us," Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary police homicide unit said.

"If anyone was driving past the park on Thursday morning, we also need them to come forward. They may have unknowingly seen something and may have critical information that could help us."

Deerfoot Athletic Park is located next to northbound Deerfoot Trail between 16th Avenue N.E. and the 8th Avenue flyover.

Maerz’s remains were located just after 10:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who was at or passing by the park between 4 and 10:30 a.m. to get in touch with tips or dash-cam footage.

Police also ask anyone who knows or had recent contact with Maerz to get in touch.

You can call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

Maerz is Calgary’s second homicide of 2023.