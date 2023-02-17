Deerfoot Athletic Park death ruled homicide; Calgary police identify victim

Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck

Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.

