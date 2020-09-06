Advertisement
Deerfoot Trail closed in both directions at 17 Ave. due to serious crash
Calgary police closed Deerfoot Trail in both directions at 17 Avenue S.E. because of a multi-vehicle crash. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Calgary police say a traffic incident near 17 Avenue S.E. has closed the city's busiest highway in both directions Sunday afternoon.
Officials made the announcement on social media at 4:15 p.m.
According to the city's traffic cameras, the closure is due to a multi-vehicle incident that blocked two lanes on the highway.
CTV News has learned the incident involved a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The patient was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Traffic is being detoured past the incident, but police are requesting other drivers avoid the area if at all possible.
This is a developing story and more details are expected…