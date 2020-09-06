CALGARY -- Calgary police say a traffic incident near 17 Avenue S.E. has closed the city's busiest highway in both directions Sunday afternoon.

Officials made the announcement on social media at 4:15 p.m.

According to the city's traffic cameras, the closure is due to a multi-vehicle incident that blocked two lanes on the highway.

CTV News has learned the incident involved a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The patient was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Traffic is being detoured past the incident, but police are requesting other drivers avoid the area if at all possible.

This is a developing story and more details are expected…