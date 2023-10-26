Deerfoot Trail speeders sought by Calgary police

Calgary police are working to find two drivers who were engaged in a high-speed hit-and-run on the city's busiest highway last week.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, police say a red 1997 Chevrolet GMC truck was spotted speeding in the far-left lane of Deerfoot Trail near the 17 Avenue/Blackfoot Trail S.E. exit.

In dash-cam footage of the incident, the truck driver can be seen driving closely behind a white van, then moving further left onto the shoulder of the highway before accelerating so it's beside the van.

The red truck then appears to swerve to the right and hit the van.

Police say the driver made "no attempt to stop," before "continuing to drive dangerously."

Investigators have been unable to locate the drivers of either vehicle involved and are turning to the public for help.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of either motorist, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips