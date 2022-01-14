Defects found in more than 90 per cent of commercial vehicles during recent Calgary checkstop

A recent commercial vehicle checkstop in southeast Calgary resulted in the vast majority of the trucks being pulled off the road.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the checkstop was conducted by traffic section members and Alberta Sheriffs near the intersection of Chaparral Blvd. and 194th Ave. S.E. on Wednesday.

Of the 33 vehicles inspected, 28 were found to have critical defects and were placed out of service.

Another two vehicles were found to have defects that required attention.

Only three vehicles passed the inspection.

The location of the checkstop was selected, in part, as a result of concerns from the neighbouring community regarding commercial drivers using the area as a shortcut.

During the checkstop, nine drivers received violations for driving off the truck route.

Police officials say commercial vehicle safety alliance checkstops are conducted multiple times each week throughout the year.