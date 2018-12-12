The prosecution has called its final witnesses in the Edward Downey double murder trial and the defence will start presenting its case on Wednesday morning.

(Warning: Graphic content)

Downey, 48, is on trial for first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and her daughter Taliyah Marsman, 5, in July of 2016.

Jurors have heard from nearly 30 witnesses on everything from how the Calgary mother and daughter died to video and digital evidence that tracked Downey's movements in the days before and after their deaths.

The Crown's theory is that Downey blamed Baillie for his breakup with her best friend and that Taliyah was killed because she witnessed her mother's murder.

A digital forensic expert testified on Tuesday about two iPhones that were found in the Dodge Charger Downey was driving.

CPS Cst. Ian Whiffin told the court that GPS data tracked movement from Downey’s northeast home on July 10, 2016 and that the phone’s location was recorded less than two kilometres from Baillie’s home at about 11:00 p.m.

Baillie was found dead in her Panorama Hills home the next day and Taliyah’s body was found a few days later east of the city.

The prosecution wrapped its case on Tuesday and Downey’s lawyers will begin calling evidence when court resumes on Wednesday.

A judge and jury, consisting of five men and seven women, are hearing the case, which is scheduled to last until the end of the week.

