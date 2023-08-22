'Definitely an increase': Animal rescue shelter hit by rising food costs

This snake is recovering at the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society after being hit by a weed whacker. While in care, it will feed on mice that cost close to $1.40 each. Staff say food costs have skyrocketed this year. This snake is recovering at the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society after being hit by a weed whacker. While in care, it will feed on mice that cost close to $1.40 each. Staff say food costs have skyrocketed this year.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina