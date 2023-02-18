Del Bianco stops 54 shots as Roughnecks sweep season series against Vancouver

Haiden Dickson and Jesse King each scored four times as the Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Vancouver Warriors 14-9 Friday night at Rogers Arena.

The win gave the Roughnecks a season sweep of the Warriors.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 54 of 63 shots to get the victory for the Roughnecks.

King added four assists to lead all scorers with eight points Friday night. Dickson had seven points, while Josh Currier, Tyler Pace and Tanner Cook all logged five apiece.

Four straight wins, a sweep of the Warriors...Last night was fun! check out all the highlights!#GoNecksGo pic.twitter.com/VESEjqeOd0 — Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) February 18, 2023

Calgary's record improved to 7-3 on the season.

Next up for the Roughnecks is a game against the Desert Dogs in Las Vegas next Friday night.