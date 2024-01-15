CALGARY
    • Delay in weeks-long trial for man accused of kidnapping, sex assault in Calgary

    Richard Mantha is seen in a sketch from his first court appearance on April 12, 2023. The 59-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and other offences related to attacks on Calgary women. (CTV Calgary/Damien Wood) Richard Mantha is seen in a sketch from his first court appearance on April 12, 2023. The 59-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and other offences related to attacks on Calgary women. (CTV Calgary/Damien Wood)
    A French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women at a rural property east of Calgary has been delayed.

    Richard Robert Mantha, 59, faces numerous charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

    He was denied bail last summer and has been in custody since he was arrested April.

    Defence lawyer Kim Arial says she will be making a severance application to split the complaints into seven separate trials.

    Court has adjourned until Wednesday when that application is expected to be heard.

    Police have said the women allege they were approached by a man, then drugged and taken to another location, where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

