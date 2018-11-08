Work will begin to repair a water feedermain under a busy roadway in the city’s southwest on Thursday morning and motorists can expect delays for the next few weeks.

City crews are fixing a leak in the pipe that runs under 14 Street and Heritage Drive S.W., which is part of the water distribution system that services about 150,000 residents in southwest communities.

“Our anticipated time right now is unclear, we are hoping for a quick turnaround so that we can minimize disruption to commuters, Heritage Park, Rockyview Hospital. There will be certain lane closures and minimal turning in the area,” said Lee Dupras, from the City of Calgary.

The speed limit in the area will be reduced to 30 km/hr from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and drivers could experience lane closures and limited turning lanes along 14th Street and Heritage Drive.

The city says the project is a high priority and that there will be no disruption in water service while the repairs are being made.

For more information on the construction, click HERE.