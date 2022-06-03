Demand for lifeguards remains high in Lethbridge as outdoor pools prepare to open

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

With summer only weeks away, outdoor pools are getting ready to open, but finding lifeguards to staff them has been a challenge.

“Certainly, there is a need for lifeguards right now,” said JoAnna Jones, director of operations of the YMCA of Lethbridge.

This will be the first summer in two years that pools will be able to operate without any COVID-19 restrictions. But as the recreation sector slowly recovers from the pandemic, finding and training new lifeguards hasn't been easy.

“There is a huge demand for courses, there's lots of kids in Lethbridge that want to be lifeguards and we can't seem to run enough courses,” said Sunni Belle, general manager of Recreation Excellence for Lethbridge.

For lifeguards already on the job, they experience the need first-hand.

“It’s a bit of a struggle when we’re short staffed, however, if we have more staff it’s pretty easy to run the pool,” said Tavia Goebelhardt, who’s been on duty as a lifeguard at the YMCA for three years.

Lifeguard training courses have been near maximum capacity for the last seven months, including at the YMCA, where staff have added more classes to get people qualified.

“We recently held a life instructor course and had to actually increase our numbers of trainers on that course to open it up to more candidates because we had a significant waiting list,” Jones said.

FINDING EXPERIENCED LIFEGUARDS CHALLENGING

The province requires one lifeguard for every 40 swimmers, which means up to 18 staff per shift at Henderson pool. Many were laid off during the pandemic, so Belle says finding experienced ones now is a challenge.

“It does take a lot of training to become a lifeguard,” she said. “We are now having staff come in who are 18, because normally people would start at 16, but with the pandemic putting that on hold, they're now 18 with limited experience or no experience and so we've really had to pick up our training practices and our policies.”

But becoming certified in a timely manner is also an obstacle many are facing. Lifeguard training can take anywhere from six months to two years, depending on availability of courses.

“Most people start at around the age of 13, they take their bronze medallion, bronze cross and their first aid. When they turn 16, they can take their national lifeguard pool and then they’re able to lifeguard,” Belle explained. “From start to finish, if you start when you’re 13, you are usually there by the age of 16. If you are 16 and a go-getter and you can find the right amount of courses, you can probably do it in four to six months.”

With outdoor pools reopening this month, Jones said having enough supervision is vital to keeping everyone safe.

“We saw through COVID as the pools shut down that people turned to open bodies of water and I believe the Lifesaving Society has already seen an increase in drownings from 2021,” Jones said.

Despite those challenges, both Goebelhardt and Belle say lifeguarding can be a rewarding job.

“I think it's pretty cool that I have the capability to save someone if something were to happen,” Goebelhardt said.

“As you're teaching kids how to swim and you're the person that is preventing drownings happening, that's a pretty spectacular job to have knowing you're making an impact and a difference to all the people that come into the facilities,” said Belle.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard can register for courses through Lifesaving Society. https://www.lifesaving.org/

Henderson outdoor pool is set to open on June 29.