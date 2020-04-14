CALGARY -- The demolition of Kensington Manor is expected to begin by the end of the month.

Work to remove asbestos was started in November and completed in the spring, and city officials confirm they are aiming to start demolition in late April on the seven-storey apartment building in the 300 block of 10th Street N.W.

The sidewalk out front is scheduled to be closed Wednesday so scaffolding can be put up and work could begin by April 23. The sidewalk will be re-opened once the scaffolding is in place.

The building has been vacant since November 2017 when more than 100 residents were forced out with just 15 minutes notice after it was found to be structurally unsafe.

The property owner was originally given until December 2018 to remediate or demolish the building, but an extension was granted until Jan. 30, 2019. The city then took over the demolition as the owner stopped cooperating with officials.

In June 2019, a city committee voted to fund the work upfront, with the costs being recovered through property taxes collected on the site.