Macleod Trail will be closed in both directions at the intersection with Highway 22X on Friday night so crews can remove the old bridge to make room for the southwest ring road.

The closure starts at 8:00 p.m. and runs until 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will be detoured around the area and drivers are being advised to consider alternate routes.

The city says the construction will continue after the weekend and that there will be some lane restrictions until February 8.