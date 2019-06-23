A group of protesters staged a rally at Calgary's city hall on Sunday to help express their displeasure with ongoing social issues around choices around health in Canada and around the world.

The Rally for Choice and Reproductive Justice movement says there isn't an equal amount of access for women to access abortions, even in Canada, and that needs to change.

"Realizing that we have lots of work to do, plus also defend that privilege that we've enjoyed, we decided that we needed to start a movement to let government of all levels know that this is important to us," said Stephanie Chan, organizer for the event.

Chan says a good amount of people showed up to support Sunday's event.

"It's just the beginning of something we can carry on in the future."

The rally also included a number speakers that addressed topics such as being child-free by choice, access to reproductive care, sex education in schools, Indigenous reproduction issues and Black women's reproductive health and access.