CALGARY -- A group of protesters, who are against the UCP government's plans to drop COVID-19 isolation and testing requirements, were stationed outside McDougall Centre on Saturday.

It was the latest demonstration organized by concerned Calgarians and medical experts and it came as the city saw another startling weekly jump in the number of active COVID-19 cases.

As of the latest provincial data, collected on Aug. 5, there are 1,128 active cases within the city.

That's up by 332 from the data recorded last week.

Again, all of the health regions within the city of Calgary experienced increases in the number of active cases, with three of them having more than 100 cases in each.

The protesters at McDougall Centre have been staging rallies each day ever since the government announced it would be easing COVID-19 restrictions on Aug. 16.

Organizers say they want officials to hit pause on that strategy until more Albertans, especially those who are born after 2009, are fully vaccinated.

The government says it will no longer require anyone to isolate if they test positive or are confirmed to be a close contact of an active case of COVID-19.

Contact tracing and testing is also scheduled to be scaled back.

The group plans to hold another protest at McDougall Centre at noon on Sunday.