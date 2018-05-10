A verbal exchange that escalated into a heated argument at a Lethbridge Denny’s is under investigation and the restaurant chain says the manager followed ‘proper protocol’ but was unable to de-escalate the situation.

Monir Omerzai and his friends met at a Denny’s in Lethbridge in mid-April and were involved in an argument with a woman at a nearby table.

Omerzai says the woman started ‘going off’ after she claimed that the group of men was staring at her.

The situation escalated into a profanity-laced exchange and police were called in.

Omerzai recorded the verbal altercation on his phone and posted the video on social media earlier this week.

The woman who appeared in the video, Kelly Pocha, explained her actions in a statement to CTV News and said that what she did that night was ‘inexcusable’ but that the video did not show the whole story.

She says the men made ‘obscenities’ at her and that she was just ‘standing up’ for herself.

In her statement, Pocha also apologized to the men and her employer, who terminated her employment following the incident.

On Wednesday evening, the owner and operator of Denny’s Restaurants, Dencan Restaurants, issued a statement saying…

“We are extremely disturbed by the events that took place at our restaurant in Lethbridge, Alberta. Our managers are trained to intervene with disruptive guests in these types of situations. Based on our initial internal investigation, it appears our manager followed proper protocol but was unable to de-escalate the situation, and thus contacted local law enforcement.

At Denny’s, we have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind and do not in any way condone or accept this type of behavior and language. We are dedicated to providing a welcoming dining environment for all our guests. We do apologize and regret that our guests had to endure this customer’s terrible behavior and continue to work with local officials on their investigation of this incident.”

Lethbridge police are investigating the incident and say officers asked both groups of people to leave the restaurant after the incident.