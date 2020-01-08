Dense fog results in poor visibility in Calgary and surrounding areas
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 7:05AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 7:13AM MST
Visibility in southern Alberta Wednesday morning following Environment Canada's issuing of a fog advisory
CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Calgary and several neighbouring communities as the dense fog has reduced visibility on roads and highways.
As of Wednesday morning, the fog advisory is in place for the following regions:
Motorists are encouraged to drive to the conditions and reduce speed in locations where visibility is poor.
For updated information on the fog advisory visit Environment Canada - Public Weather Alerts for Alberta