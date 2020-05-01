CALGARY -- The Alberta government's decision to allow dentists to reopen their practices in the coming days comes as stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) is limited at many clinics.

Dental offices may resume operations for urgent and emergent care as of May 4 and additional dental services may be offered as soon as May 14, once the three separate professional associations that govern dentistry in Alberta release their approved guidelines.

"As of May 14, provided the Alberta Relaunch Strategy remains on track, dentists of Alberta will be able to provide further services," said Dr. Randall Croutze, CEO of Alberta Dental Association and College, in a statement to CTV News. "It is anticipated this will expand to include non-urgent dental services."

Several dental hygienists in the Calgary area confirmed to CTV News that their offices currently have enough to PPE on hand for one or two days after shipments were halted for the dentistry industry.

Officials with the Alberta Dental Association say they have been assured by three major PPE supply companies that the association's PPE orders will be filled.

The Alberta Dental Association says it expects to release its guidelines on emergency treatment Friday afternoon.