Descriptions released of Strathmore, Alta. abduction suspects and vehicle

RCMP in Strathmore, Alta. released descriptions Thursday of two suspects involved in the abduction of a young girl in the southern Alberta town earlier this week.

Both are described as having light skin and being clean shaven, according to police.

The first suspect had long black hair and was wearing a black tuque and a black 'Zoo York' sweater.

The second suspect was wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a white, four-door pickup truck with a grey interior.

Police said the girl was walking home from her school bus drop-off point just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday when she was forced into a truck by two men, who took her to a residence.

The girl was able to get away and was found by a family member about 5:30 p.m., who called police.

The girl was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Strathmore is about 53 kilometres east of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.