CALGARY -- Three office buildings in the Beltline will be turned into a multi-use hub and will offer office and retail spaces and entertainment experiences for people living and working in the area.

San Francisco's Spear Street Capital is taking the lead on the project called The District of Beltline and plans to revamp three buildings on 11th and 12th Avenues S.W.

Plans include; a market, coffee and beverage spots, office and retail spaces and a dedicated bike storage area.

Officials say nearly 4,000 new residential units are being built or planned for the area and residents can expect concerts, pop-up art installations and other activities once the development is complete.

More details on the project will be presented at a launch event on Tuesday afternoon.