CALGARY -- As members of the University of Calgary's student union shouted chants during their protest outside a board meeting Friday, a majority of the 21-member panel voted in favour of a tuition increase for students attending the school.

Approximately 50 students demonstrated in the lobby of the school's administration building as officials inside discussed possible tuition fee hikes.

Leaders from the University of Calgary Students’ Union and the Graduate Students' Association told CTV News increased tuition fees will have a negative impact on quality of life and mental health of students.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the board members voted to go ahead with the increases, that would see all new domestic students pay seven per cent more to attend class while graduate students will have to pay two per cent more.

New international students and those going into the Bachelor of Engineering program will be hit the hardest with a 10 per cent hike in fees.

The board said the province is facing a "challenging economy" and it's tuition fees have not kept the pace with other Canadian universities, especially after the rate freeze that's been in place since 2014/15.

A freeze in tuition fees was lifted in the Alberta government’s fall budget. It also allowed for post-secondary tuition increases over time.

