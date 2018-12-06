A number of Calgary police officers who participated in the arrest of a man suspected in connection with the death of Stampeder Mylan Hicks testified in court on Thursday.

Nelson Lugela is charged with second-degree murder after Hicks was fatally shot outside the Marquee Beer Market on September 25, 2016.

Hicks, a member of the Calgary Stampeders practice roster, was hit twice, once in the chest and once in the abdomen, and later died in hospital.

The first police witness told the court that he was taking two other football players, wide receiver DaVaris Davis and offensive linesman Derek Dennis, to the police headquarters for questioning when Dennis alerted him about three men walking along Macleod Trail.

A dash cam video of the arrest was also shown in court, with one of the witness officers taking the time to identify each person in the footage.

The accused was among the three men arrested, the court heard.

On Wednesday, the court heard from number of witnesses to the shooting, both inside and outside the nightclub where it took place.

Jamie Guy and her girlfriend Celine were speaking with Stampeders running back Jerome Messam outside the Marquee Beer Market when they heard a gunshot.

Guy told the court that the shooter appeared from around the building and opened fire again.

“I couldn’t tell who he was shooting at,” she said during her testimony.

Lugela has pleaded not guilty in the murder. The trial is being heard by a judge alone.

More to come.

(With files from Alesia Fieldberg and The Canadian Press)

Follow @CTVAlesia for full coverage on the trial.

Tweets by CTVAlesia