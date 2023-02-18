Detectives release image of homicide victim found in Deerfoot Athletic Park

Calgary police released a CCTV image of a homicide victim discovered in a northeast Calgary park last week.

The body of Judy Maerz, 58, of Calgary was discovered in Deerfoot Athletic Park at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Detectives released CCTV footage of Maerz from Wednesday night. They're asking anyone who might recognize her from Wednesday or Thursday morning to call them.

Investigators are also asking people to provide dashcam footage from anyone who was driving north on Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive and 16 Ave N.E. on Thursday morning between 4 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

"We have released a photo of Judy from the night before her body was discovered, in hopes anyone who may have seen her, or had contact with her in the days leading up to her murder will come forward with information," said Sgt. Sean Gregson, in a release. "Sometimes people might not realize how valuable even the smallest piece of information can be in helping us determine the events leading up to a homicide victim’s death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.