Officials with the City of Calgary planning department confirm a developer has withdrawn its application to build an indoor soccer dome on the former site of Ernest Manning High School in the city’s southwest.

On April 16, 2018, Matco Development withdrew the application to build a temporary 74,000 square foot, air supported structure and a 400 stall parking lot near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 33 Street Southwest. The dome was expected to have a ten-year lifespan.

City officials say they have provided feedback to Matco Development on ways to improve the proposal for an indoor soccer dome but the developer has not indicated if it would resubmit its application.

Ward 8 councillor Evan Woolley was a vocal critic of the proposal as a surface parking lot stood in contrast with the expectations of the community for the land as discussed during the engagement period.

The developer has long term plans to erect ‘Uptown at Westbrook’, a high-density housing and retail space, on the land but that project has been postponed until the economy recovers.

