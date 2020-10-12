CALGARY -- The wet, sometimes snowy weather brought one piece of good news for the residents of the municipal district of Bighorn, Alta., Monday, when the Devil's Head wildfire was classified as being held.

According to Alberta Wildfire, that means that given current weather conditions and resources, the wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries.

That announcement came via social media, at around 2:30 p.m.when @AlbertaWildfire tweeted out the news.

Last Monday, a state of local emergency was declared by the MD of Bighorn after a night of gusting winds spread the fire to within 20 km of the hamlet of Benchlands.

The forest area around the wildfire will remain closed for the time being.