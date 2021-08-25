CALGARY -- A Calgary dancer who spent time raising money for brain cancer research, while also battling the disease, has died.

Rochelle Gartner, co-owner of the long-running Calgary studio, Dance With France, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a brain tumour, in 2019 and passed away this week. She was 46.

Gartner underwent surgery after the diagnosis, along with multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, while at the same time working to raise funds to help others affected by cancer.

"She lit up a room and she dedicated her life to teaching kids and all of her students to dance, and then once she was diagnosed with this terrible disease, she took it upon herself to put on a large show and walks and all kinds of things to raise money for glioblastoma," said sister-in-law Sheila Rae.

"She didn't sit back and feel sorry for herself, she turned it into something to help other people. Her hope was that she could help so somebody else doesn't have to go through this. She was an amazing girl."

Prayers will be held at St. Gerard’s Parish ( 8944 Elbow Dr. S.W.) on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Aug. 31 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, family is asking people donate to Rochelle’s Army, a fundraiser in Gartner's name.

Another fundraiser involves a song written to honour Gartner, called Ring the Bell.

Glioblastoma is one of the most difficult cancers to treat and has one of the poorest survival rates.

It's the same brain tumour that claimed the lives of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downey and U.S. Senator and presidential candidate John McCain.