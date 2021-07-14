Advertisement
Didsbury Alta. RCMP releases sketch of man accused of exposing himself to teen girls
Didsbury RCMP has released this sketch of a suspect accused of exposing himself to teen girls at a skateboard park in the community north of Calgary. (RCMP handout)
CALGARY -- Didsbury RCMP has released a composite sketch of a man accused of exposing himself to two girls at a skateboard park in the southern Alberta community in June.
Police say a male approached two female youths about 11 p.m. on June 18 and exposed himself.
The girls left the area and went to a residence.
The suspect is described as:
- Being in his 60s;
- Having short, grey hair, and;
- Wearing eyeglasses.
He was wearing a long sleeve blue and white flannel shirt, jeans, and a belt with a leather pouch on the back.
Didsbury is about 80 kilometres north of Calgary.
Anyone with information is asked to call Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.