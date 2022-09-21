Didsbury man dead, passenger injured in rollover outside Airdrie

An 18-year-old Didsbury man was killed Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving left the road northwest of Airdrie.

Emergency crews were called to a location on Township Road 274 near Symons Valley Road shortly after 7 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger, age and gender not released, was taken to a Calgary-area hospital in stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

RCMP are investigating the rollover.