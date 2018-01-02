Many of us have at one point resolved to lose weight in the New Year, but fulfilling that covenant doesn’t simply need to mean hitting the gym and breaking a sweat.

A new fitness class in Calgary has groups of people bungee jumping their way to good health.

Cheryl Clarke, a bungee instructor, says students can treat classes like a visit to the circus and add a lot of fun to their routines.

The workout provides moments of weightlessness that are supposed to translate into weight loss.

“It’s not this, ‘ugh, here’s my New Year’s resolution again, for the tenth year a row and I’m going to the gym three times a week and I’ve been there, done that.’ I’ve been teaching fitness for 12 years and I love those workouts too, but this makes it fun,” Clarke says.

If you prefer to keep both feet on the ground for your workout, you might want to try High Fitness, a program that combines high impact and low impact movements.

“We do go high; it is high impact fitness, but you can go low too,” says Amber Zenith, co-creator. “It draws people in with that feeling and the name explains what it is.”

The moves are choreographed intervals intended to take intensity up and down, but students aren’t supposed to notice the difference.

“It’s about the feeling of coming and you want to come back because it’s your fun instead of this chore,” Zenith says. “This is more like, ‘I get to see my friends, go get high, get fit and have fun.”

Another gym has gone back to basics by opening an indoor obstacle course.

The Core Fit Gym was created from popular adventure races by bringing the challenging obstacles, training and boot camps inside.

“All kinds of stuff to climb over, go under, go through and to tackle and set new records over and over again.” said Nicholas Chikos, a trainer at Core Fit.

Experts say that the tips on keeping up with a New Year’s resolution are to be patient, set very specific goals, keep your resolutions manageable, have sub-goals in case you don’t hit your primary one and get other people involved to encourage and support you.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe and CTVNews.ca)