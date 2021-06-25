CALGARY -- An investigation into an off-duty police officer's alleged reaction to someone knocking on his door and running away has resulted in an assault charge.

According to the Medicine Hat Police Service, Const. Myles Steiger — an 11-year veteran of the force — was at his home at approximately 10 p.m. on April 17 when a youth, age not released, knocked on the door and ran off. The prank is known by many names including Nicky, Nicky, Nine Doors and Ding, Dong, Ditch.

MHPS officials say the off-duty officer went outside and encountered, and confronted, a second minor.

The incident with the second youth was reported to police the following day.

An investigation into Steiger's actions resulted in the laying of an assault charge against the officer on June 23. The MHPS hs placed Steiger on administrative duties until further notice.

Steiger is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4.