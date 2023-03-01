Dinos chomping for first Canada West men's hockey title since 1996
The University of Calgary Dinos had a great regular season, winning a record 27 straight games, but as they say, the playoffs are a whole different season.
The Dinos dropped Game 1 of their quarter-final series against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, which left them on the brink of elimination in the best-of-three.
Fortunately, the Dinos were able to regroup and win the next two games, booking their ticket to the Canada West final and the Dr. W.G. Hardy trophy.
Head coach Mark Howell says that initial loss served as a reminder.
"We had done some great things in the regular season, but playoffs are different," he told CTV News. "You know, I just think we needed a reminder to say hey, let's get back to getting in the middle of it and the heart of the game and our guys did that in (those next two games)."
BATTLE OF ALBERTA, UNIVERSITY-STYLE
Now, it's the Battle of Alberta, university-style.
The Dinos take on the defending Canada West champs, the University of Alberta Golden Bears, in the best-of-three Canada West title fight starting Friday night at the Father David Bauer Arena.
Forward Max Patterson says it doesn't get any better than that for a final.
"Yeah, I don’t think it does," said the 23-year-old.
"I think that's what we're looking forward to as well. The U of A has always been known as a great team in this league, so it will be sweet if we can pull off a couple of wins against them."
EXPECTING A TOUGH SERIES
The Dinos swept the Golden Bears in the regular season, winning both of the games they played against each other.
But Alberta knows how to win in the playoffs – they've captured 17 Canada West titles since 2000.
Defenceman Dakota Krebs knows they're in for a big battle.
"I think just sticking to our game," the 23-year-old said.
"I think, you know, they're a fast team, but we're a fast team, too. Just sticking to checking properly and bringing our best every single night and the rest will take care of itself."
A LONG TIME BETWEEN TITLES
The good news is both of these teams are guaranteed a spot in the National Championships in Charlottetown, P.E.I., March 16-19.
But Howell admits his team really wants to win Canada West this weekend.
It's the first time they've hosted since 1996, which just happens to be the last time they won it.
"On Day 1 of training camp, I had the guys turn around and look at the banner behind us," Howell said.
"Unfortunately, 13 of those years are on my watch, so I would say we're all a little bit motivated – I guess that’s the right word to make sure we can do something special this year."
Canada West men's hockey final schedule:
- Friday, March 3; U of A @ U of C; 7 p.m.; Father David Bauer Arena
- Saturday, March 4; U of A @ U of C; 7 p.m.; Father David Bauer Arena
- Sunday, March 5 (if necessary); U of A @ U of C; 7 p.m.; Father David Bauer Arena
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Edmonton
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
'Death trap' Highway 16A and Range Road 20 intersection to close, new redesigned network coming
A new intersection will replace a dangerous crossroad in Parkland County, which has been the scene of dozens of crashes, Alberta's transportation minister confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.
Vancouver
-
'Gross abuse of a position of trust:' B.C. pastor sentenced for making, sharing child pornography
A B.C. pastor has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking and sharing pornographic photos of two children who were members of his extended family and his church, with a judge describing the crimes as "a gross, gross abuse of a position of trust."
-
Vancouver homeowner captures mid-day mail theft on camera
A Vancouver homeowner has shared security camera footage of a man breaking into his mailbox with a screwdriver and stealing letters in broad daylight.
-
Special prosecutor decides against charges in B.C. money laundering investigation
Charges won't be laid in one of British Columbia's largest money laundering probes, despite a government directive for a special prosecutor to conduct a second review of a police investigation.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday snow
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday.
-
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Lucki to present on 'handling mass casualty events' at global conference
A week before her retirement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is scheduled to speak at a global conference focused on “police innovation.”
-
Expanding breach: Blue Cross customers being warned about Sobeys hack
The number of warning letters associated with the cyberattack on Sobeys last fall continues to grow, and now includes one of the biggest health insurance companies in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Climate activist spreads paint on mammoth at Royal B.C. Museum
A climate activist was escorted out of the Royal B.C. Museum by police Wednesday morning after spreading pink paint on the museum's woolly mammoth replica.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say lack of suspect in Walmart arson 'frustrating'
Police have not identified a suspect after an arsonist forced a Nanaimo-area Walmart Supercentre to close for several days.
-
RCMP investigating after woman struck by car, seriously injured in Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in Nanaimo. The RCMP were called to the intersection of Mostar Road, Rutherford Road and Highway 19A at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Ontario man spends almost $2,000, waits 10 months for oven repair
When Darren Horn’s 11-year-old Fisher & Paykel oven started malfunctioning last May, he said he Googled repair services, and called the first one that popped up in his search to come fix it.
Montreal
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Outdoor equipment retailer no longer selling leg hold traps
Less than seven days after a CTV News story about leg-hold traps in Quebec, at least one retailer is no longer selling the items. The outdoor sporting goods and clothing store SAIL was one of three retailers named in a petition calling for a boycott from a group in Montreal opposed to leg-hold traps due to their propensity to catch non-target animals such as pets.
-
Woman who says she has been drugged twice in Montreal bars speaks out
A Montreal woman is calling for better education about consent after she says she was drugged twice at Montreal bars in less than a year, including the most recent incident last weekend.
Ottawa
-
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
-
2023 City of Ottawa budget passes unanimously
Ottawa city council has approved its $5.5 billion 2023 budget, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'
The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
Kitchener
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
Wilmot Township’s plan for proposed Hallman gravel pit raises concerns for some residents
Some community members in Wilmot Township are speaking up after the controversial Hallman gravel pit now appears to have a path cleared to dig in what some are calling a backroom deal.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges, police say over 24,000 narcotics unaccounted for
A Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after string of dumpster fires, some near residential buildings
Police are investigating after multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon police seek two suspects in downtown sexual assault
The Saskatoon police are looking for two suspects in a downtown sexual assault reported last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence looks for faults with Sudbury police investigation of Sweeney murder
The defence in the Robert Steven Wright trial spent much of Wednesday questioning procedures the police forensic team followed when collecting evidence.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
Victim says he will avoid downtown Sudbury after daylight robbery
Sudbury Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man was robbed of $800 in cash last Friday in the city’s downtown core.
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
-
135-year-old Winnipeg curling club finding a new home
A 135-year-old Winnipeg curling club is finding a new home in St. James after its current building is being put up for sale.
Regina
-
More public consultation requested ahead of catalyst committee project approvals
The City of Regina’s executive committee has decided more public consultation is needed before taking the next steps with the majority of the projects proposed by the catalyst committee.
-
'It isn't enough … but it's hard to turn down': Saskatchewan reaches health care agreement with federal government
The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.
-
'Full circle' moment for Mother Teresa Middle School alum now intern teaching
A former student at Mother Teresa Middle School (MTMS) in Regina has headed back to the classroom to further his education. However, this time he’s standing at the front, instead of sitting down at a desk.