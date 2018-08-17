The Calgary Police Service has released photos of Jason David Peter Greyeyes in the hope someone can provide insight into the current whereabouts of the missing 48-year-old.

Greyeyes’ last known location was in southeast Calgary in the early morning hours of Saturday August 11.

The 48-year-old has limited mobility and may need a can or walker to get around.

The missing man is described as:

Approximately 183 cm (6’) tall

Having a medium build

Having brown eyes and grey hair

Bespectacled

It’s believed Greyeyes is wearing either Vancouver Canucks apparel or a plaid shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Greyeyes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.