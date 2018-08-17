CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Disappearance of Calgary man with reduced mobility enters second week
Jason Greyeyes, 48, was last seen on August 11, 2018 (image: Calgary Police Service)
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 2:33PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service has released photos of Jason David Peter Greyeyes in the hope someone can provide insight into the current whereabouts of the missing 48-year-old.
Greyeyes’ last known location was in southeast Calgary in the early morning hours of Saturday August 11.
The 48-year-old has limited mobility and may need a can or walker to get around.
The missing man is described as:
- Approximately 183 cm (6’) tall
- Having a medium build
- Having brown eyes and grey hair
- Bespectacled
It’s believed Greyeyes is wearing either Vancouver Canucks apparel or a plaid shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information regarding Greyeyes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.