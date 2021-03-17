CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms the search for a missing 62-year-old man has ended with the discovery of a body in a southeast neighbourhood.

Police officials confirm a body found in Ogden on March 12 has been identified as Wade Cook.

Cook was reported missing late last year. His last known whereabouts on Dec. 17, 2020 were also in Ogden.

According to police, the death is not believed to be of a criminal nature. Details regarding the nature of death and the discovery of Cook's body have not been released.

At the time of his disappearance, family members said Cook was a loving grandfather, father, son and friend.