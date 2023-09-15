Discovery Ridge fire in southwest may have been caused by faulty appliance

An investigation is underway into what caused a house on Discovery Ridge Way S.W. to catch fire Friday.

Fire crews received calls at 11:50 a.m. and arrived to a single-family home with an active fire, visible through the outside basement windows.

They attacked the fire through the basement window, and when it was safe, entered the home.

All the occupants had already left.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. There was extensive smoke and fire damage in the basement, and smoke damage throughout the house.

Early indications suggest the cause may have been a malfunctioning appliance.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.