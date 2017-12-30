Alberta Health Services confirms a worker who handles food at the Safeway store in Okotoks has contracted hepatitis A and anyone who consumed a doughnut that was purchased at the store in December should monitor their health.

According to AHS officials, the worker is believed to have handled donuts that were available for purchase in the bulk bins in the store located in the 600 block of Big Rock Lane.

“As a precaution, anyone who consumed unpackaged donuts produced at this location between December 1 and 21 is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms for 50 days since those products were consumed,” said Dr. David Strong, medical officer of health for AHS-Calgary zone.

Strong says hepatitis A is a serious infection but the risk to the public from this incident is believed to be low. AHS has inspected the facility after it underwent a cleaning and deemed it as safe.

A temporary hepatitis immunization clinic will be open to the public on Tuesday, January 2 and Wednesday, January 3 at the Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre (11 Cimarron Common) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. AHS officials say the vaccine could prevent illness from occurring if its administered within two weeks of exposure.

Anyone who ate the doughnuts and experiences symptoms of hepatitis A should contact Health Link (811) immediately.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea/vomiting

Abdominal pain

Fever

For more information on the infection, visit Alberta Health Services – Hepatitis A