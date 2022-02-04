Dispatch from the Martha Cohen Theatre: Undressed

For its latest presentation, a world premiere presentation of Calgary playwright Louise Casemore's Undressed, ATP pulled out the rows of seats and rearranged it as a cabaret, which created a nice nightclub vibe in the venue, which is an Alberta 1980s version of Shakespeare’s Globe.

The only catch with pandemic cabaret seating? No drinks. No snacks. Masks on!

Onstage at the Martha Cohen, there’s a bunch of exquisite wedding dresses on mannequins, with a podium up front - and a magnificent chandelier made of stockings hanging overhead.

It’s not a wedding dress store. It isn’t backstage at someone’s wedding, either.

In fact, we’re at an auction of gently-used wedding dresses that long ago outlived their outsized price tags and equally outsized emotional expectations that marriages produce.

Casemore plays Claire, a thoroughly professional auctioneer, whose job is to solicit the highest bid for each dress, for a business that donates half the proceeds to a sustainability foundation, at the same time it recycles the dress back into the community.

It also opens up a little storage space and in general helps exorcise some emotional demons for a lot of former brides, whom Casemore says, were “hitched, ditched and switched” for someone new.

Throughout the first 88 minutes of the 90 minute run time of Undressed, Claire conducts the proceedings with brisk efficiency. She’s above all else competent. She appreciates the emotional backstory behind each dress, and in fact works that into the marketing: prior to accepting bids, she reads a letter from the first owner who describes what the dress meant to her, which includes one from a woman who heard so many sob stories from girlfriends about their unhappy marriages that she bought a wedding dress and never married.

Each letter is a story of love and regret and how to move on - if Undressed was a Spotify list, it would definitely be nothing but country and western tunes about regrets and how good things go wrong.

Casemore morphs into each character, bringing the letters to life and giving us an elevating glimpse at what that special day meant to each of them.

But Casemore doesn’t really travel too much to that emotionally overwrought side of the street in Undressed, because Claire’s here to get people pumped about the product, to maximize bids - and to be fair, the dresses do look spectacular.

That’s both the charm and undoing of Undressed, which is directed with a sense of style and flourish and a little splash of melancholy by Jenna Rodgers.

However, for too much of it, there’s a sense of low stakes, even if the theme of the evening is quite poignant and resonant - and one of those dresses remains boxed, which we are teased to understand is Claire’s dress.

All of it gets multiplied by the fact that more dresses keep showing up onstage, some tossed down from the upper reaches of the Martha Cohen Theatre.

Once upon a time, in the 80s, it was raining men.

In Undressed, it’s raining second-hand wedding dresses no one knows what to do with, because for too many people, marriage is no longer a long-term deal.

Then, just when you think it's all about the dress, the tone shifts dramatically in the very final moments

That's when Undressed’s head meets its heart and it packs a last-minute emotional wallop. It just feels as if it arrives a little too late in the evening to really feel any connection to it.